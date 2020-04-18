Air India has opened its bookings for selected domestic flights from May 4 onwards and for international flights from June 1.

All flight services have been put under halt since the commencement of the national lockdown. On 3 April, Air India had said it has stopped bookings, both domestic and international, till the end of the month.

Air India opens its booking services

In a notification on its website, Air India said, " In the light of the ongoing global health concerns, we have currently stopped accepting booking on all domestic flights for travel till 03rd May 2020 and on all international flights for travel till 31st May 2020".

The selected domestic routes of the national carrier include important metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

The authorities also said that the situation is being constantly reviewed; the customers shall be updated regularly.

PM Modi earlier announced a complete lockdown in the country starting March 25, and all flights were stopped from flying till April 14, the end day of lockdown. However, the lockdown was further extended till May 3 and hence ban on flying was extended till May 3.

During the suspension of commercial flights, Air India has been doing yeoman service in wake of Covid-19 crisis by rescuing stranded Indian citizens from abroad and transporting essential agricultural and medical commodities to the world market.