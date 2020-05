National carrier Air India is going to operate special domestic flights from different cities between May 19 and June 2 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has already claimed over 2,500 lives in India and infected close to 74,000.

Flights from the national capital will be operated to Jaipur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Vijayawada, Gaya, Lucknow, and a few other cities.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)