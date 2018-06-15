In response to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's sofa dharna, leader of the Delhi BJP unit announced that they are going on an indefinite fast. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are currently on the fifth day of their hunger strike at Raj Niwas, the residence of Lt. Governor Anil Baijal.

"West Delhi BJP MP Pravesh Singh Saheb Verma, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and I have decided to start an indefinite hunger strike from today (Friday)," suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kapil Mishra told IANS.

The BJP is protesting over acute water shortage in several areas of the national capital. According to Mishra, the BJP has also written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to intervene and direct Kejriwal.

The BJP leaders are also sitting on a protest at Delhi Secretariat against the sit-in protest by Kejriwal and his Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai. The BJP leaders sat on a protest on Wednesday.

In order to ensure a quick solution to the deadlock, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that he met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, June 15. As per him, the Centre has agreed to take up the situation and talk to the Lt. Governor to find a solution. Here's what Sanjay Singh Singh, while speaking to the media:

I narrated to him the entire situation in Delhi and how IAS officers have been avoiding important government meetings during the past four months. The Home Minister has promised that he will take up the matter with Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and find a solution to the issue."

For the past five days, the four ministers have been protesting at Raj Niwas, asking Anil Baijal to take action against the IAS officers on strike and allow the Delhi government to provide doorstep delivery of ration.

[With inputs from IANS]