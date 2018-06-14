Arvind Kejriwal and cabinet ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai entered day 4 today of their sit-in protest, and there has been no change in the stance of Lt. Governor Anil Baijal.

The hunger strike by Health Minister Satyendar Jain entered day two, while that by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia completed a day. Both ministers received a health check-up earlier today, where all parameters were nearly normal.

Kejriwal, Sisodia, Jain and Gopal Rai have been camping at Raj Niwas, the official accommodation-cum-office of Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, since Monday evening. The Delhi Chief Minister said he and his colleagues would not leave Baijal's office until their demands were met.

The demands include a direction to IAS officers working in the Delhi administration to end their "strike", action against officers who have struck work for "four months" and approval to his government's proposal for doorstep delivery of ration to the poor.

The four ministers continued attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), LG and the Central government through tweets. Kejriwal also attacked the LG's security personnel for not allowing his brother, who came from Pune, to see him.

"Good morning. After all what Delhi people are demanding, for the doorstep delivery of rations and IAS officers to end their strike. Who in the world will say this is wrong? Why nothing is being done. Today is the fourth day, I don't feel their intention is right," he tweeted.

The ministers have been clearing all the government files from the LG office. Kejriwal and Gopal Rai are being supplied with food from Kejriwal's residence.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters along with leaders came on roads to show their support to the Ministers' protest. They marched from the Chief Minister's residence to the Raj Niwas.

Police and CRPF were deployed in the area since Monday, and more were deployed on Wednesday to avoid any crisis due to the protest march. The AAP has planned a candle march in Rajpath on Thursday and warned of a protest at the Prime Minister's residence on Sunday if their demands were not met.

In a move to counter the sit-in protest by the Chief Minister, the BJP on Wednesday also launched a protest highlighting the issues of water and electricity shortage in the national capital.

[With inputs from IANS]