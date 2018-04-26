Kawasaki may start local manufacturing at Chakan plant near Pune

Ninja ZX-10R's price may go below Rs 14 lakh ex-showroom

Locks horn against Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade

Kawasaki is reportedly pondering over manufacturing its track-focused superbike ZX-10R in India. If the Indian subsidiary, India Kawasaki Motors goes ahead with the plan, it will see the price of the Honda CBR1000RR rival going down by a huge margin.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is currently priced at around Rs 18.80 lakh ex-showroom. The local production at Kawasaki's Chakan facility may result in the price coming below Rs 14 lakh. Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade is currently priced at Rs 14.78 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Hence, the price cut will definitely attract more buyers to Kawasaki's territory.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is one of the fastest track-bred motorcycles in the world. It draws power from an in-line four-cylinder 998cc liquid cooled engine that develops 197bhp at 13,000rpm and 113.5Nm of torque at 11,500rpm mated to a six-speed transmission.

Ninja ZX-10R is employed with 43mm inverted front fork, while the rear gets horizontal back-link with BFRC-lite gas charged suspension. Stopping power comes from Brembo 330mm dual disc with four-piston calipers at the front and single 220mm semi-floating petal disc at the rear.

ZX10R features many technologies borrowed from (WSBK) Kawasaki Racing team such as WSBK-derived Showa suspension, Kawasaki Engine Braking Control (KEBC), Kawasaki Launch Control Model (KLCM), Kawasaki Intelligent Braking System, (KIBS), a new 5-mode traction control system, corner management function and Kawasaki's Quick Shifter (KQS).

Up to Rs 4 lakh discount for Kawasaki bikes

While Ninja ZX-10R is yet to receive a price cut, India Kawasaki Motors already offers huge discounts for select models to clear the stocks. The 2017 model year Ninja 300, ZX-10RR, Z1000 and Z1000 R are now available by up to Rs 4 lakh discounts.

The 2017 Ninja 300 with a discount of Rs 60,000, is now priced at Rs 3.00 lakh, while the Z1000 and Z1000 R get around Rs 3 lakh discount and are now sold at Rs 12.10 lakh and Rs 13.10 lakh, respectively. The 2017 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR gets a maximum discount of Rs 4 lakh and is now priced at Rs 17.90 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Source: Autocar