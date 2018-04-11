Kawasaki Ninja 300 KRT edition
In an attempt to clear the stock of 2017 models, India Kawasaki Motor is now offering discounts up to Rs 4 lakh. The Japanese automaker is offering discounts on Ninja 300, ZX-10RR, Z1000 and the Z1000 R.

Kawasaki India has quite a few 2017 Ninja 300s available at the discounted rate while other models are very limited in number, reports Autocar. Kawasaki now offers the MY2017 Ninja 300 at a discount of Rs 60,000. The entry-level sports bike of Kawasaki, which was priced at Rs 3.60 lakh,  now costs Rs 3.00 lakh (ex-showroom.) The Ninja 300 is powered by a liquid-cooled, four-stroke parallel twin engine that develops 38.4bhp at 11,000rpm and 27Nm of torque at 10,000 mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Kawasaki's Z1000 and Z1000 R get around Rs 3 lakh discount and are now sold at Rs 12.10 lakh and Rs 13.10 lakh, respectively. Both the motorcycles are powered by a 1,043cc engine that develops a power of 140bhp at 10,000rpm and a torque of 111Nm at 7300rpm mated to a six-speed transmission.

2017 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR launched in India in March for Rs 21.9 lakh is now offered at Rs 17.90 lakh. That indicates the homologation special model is now available with a whopping Rs 4 lakh price cut. In addition, Mumbai Kawasaki dealer is reportedly offering a free Akrapovic exhaust worth another Rs 70,000 with the 2017 Ninja ZX-10RR. The motorcycle is powered by a 998cc inline four-cylinder fuel injected motor that develops 197bhp of power while the peak torque is 114Nm. It is mated to a six-speed transmission. 2017 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is also offered a Rs 3 lakh discount. Unfortunately, the model is already out of stock, according to the report.

For those are waiting for discounts to Kawasaki Z650, Ninja 650, Versys 650, the company has not announced any price cuts yet.  