India Kawasaki Motors launched Ninja 400 Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) in April this year. According to Kawasaki's product launch strategy, the Ninja 400 should replace the Ninja 300. However, India Kawasaki Motor (IKM) decided to continue the sale of both full-faired bikes.

Wonder why? Kawasaki is reportedly planning to increase the localised content on the Ninja 300. The move is expected to bring down the price of the Ninja 300 around Rs 2.5-2.7 lakh which is now priced at around Rs 3.6 lakh (ex-showroom). That indicates a huge price cut of about Rs 1 lakh.

A report in Autocar claims, Kawasaki may locally source contents like bodywork, lights, wiring, battery and some internal components for the Ninja 300. In addition to the price cut, the move will also result in a lowering of spare parts prices.

If the report is anything to by, the new localised Ninja 300 will be a compelling case against the KTM RC 390 and TVS Apache RR 310. The KTM bike has been priced at around Rs 2.25 lakh while the TVS' first full-faired bike costs Rs 2.25 lakh, both prices ex-showroom Delhi.

IKM is expected to launch heavily localised Ninja 300 during the upcoming festive season. If the new Ninja gets a price tag of Rs 2.7 lakh, it also makes clear distinction with the newly launch Ninja 400.

The youngest member in Kawasaki's Ninja range in India is powered by 296cc parallel-twin liquid cooled engine that develops 38.4bhp at 11,000rpm and 27Nm of torque at 10,000 mated to a 6-speed transmission. Kawasaki employed Ninja 300 with 37mm hydraulic telescopic fork at front and 5-way adjustable preload mono suspension at the rear. The brakes for front wheel come from 290mm petal-type single disc with a 2-piston hydraulic calliper at the front and 220mm disc at the rear.

The Ninja 300 measures 2,015mm in length, 715mm width and 1110mm in height with 1405mm wheelbase. The motorcycle comes with a ground clearance of 140mm and weights 172kg.