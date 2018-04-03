India Kawasaki Motors has announced the launch of its much-awaited Ninja 400 in the country. The new Kawasaki Ninja 400 has been priced at Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi|). The new model, characterized by its lightweight and sharp-looking design, will rival KTM RC 390 in India.

The Ninja 400 features a trellis frame similar in design to that of the Ninja H2. It claims to deliver greater performance than its predecessor and will be available in green color, which is the KRT (Kawasaki Racing Team) edition. To be assembled in Kawasaki's factory in Chakan, Pune, the new Ninja 400 is open for bookings across the dealerships of the company.

On the technical front, the Ninja 400 comes with an all-new 399cc engine that is tuned to churn out 44.4 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 38 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

"The Ninja 300 is mainly made for beginners and the Ninja 650 is popular among experienced riders. However, the Ninja 400 fits the bill for those who are willing to buy a sports bike between 300 and 650cc," said Yutaka Yamashita, managing director of India Kawasaki Motors, at the launch.

The Ninja 400 has many features inspired by its elder brothers. It boasts a futuristic new Ninja styling inspired by the mighty Ninja H2. The chin spoilers at the bottom of the front cowl were inspired by the Ninja H2 and Ninja ZX-10R. The LED taillight design inspired by the 2016 Ninja ZX- 10R contributes to the rear's sharp impression. The Ninja 400 is equipped with the same instrument cluster as the Ninja 650, contributing to the high-grade feel of the tidy cockpit.

Kawasaki's advanced dynamic rigidity analysis was used to ensure optimum rigidity with light weight. Apart from this like the Ninja H2, the new Ninja 400 features a Swingarm Mounting Plate. Other notable features of the model include the largest brake discs in the class, a more rigid front fork and a sporty riding position. Besides, a cover for the radiator fan directs engine heat away from the rider, contributing to rider comfort.

The Ninja 400 comes with an exclusive launch offer for a limited number of customers if bookings are done in April 2018.