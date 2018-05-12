The weekend is finally here and some prominent faces in Bollywood decided to hang out at Shweta Bachchan's for the Friday night. Apart from her brother, the Bachchan daughter hosted Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Rahul Khanna, Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kiran Rao at her residence in Mumbai.

Katrina Kaif looked amazing in a red top and blue jeans with a bit of light makeup. Aditya Roy Kapoor looked cool in a plain black t-shirt and grey ripped jeans . Dressed casual for a laid back evening, Shweta Nanda looked chic in a yellow outfit.

Karan Johar shared some videos from the get together. In the videos Katrina can be seen having a chat with Zoya Akhtar. Katrina's Baar Baar Dekho co-star Sidharth Malhotra and director Nitya Mishra too were present at the venue.

Video - Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra & Aditya Roy Kapur on Karan Johar's Insta story (1/2) pic.twitter.com/gCw1XrZBwo — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) May 11, 2018

Video - Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra & Aditya Roy Kapur on Karan Johar's Insta story (2/2) pic.twitter.com/s3Fr7OAI85 — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) May 11, 2018

After Baar Baar Dekho, Katrina may star in Vikram Batra's biopic with Sidharth Kapoor. A source told Pinkvilla, "Katrina Kaif has been in talks with the team and the actress has given her nod too. Katrina initially had given a chunk of dates for Bharat for which she was approached. However, things didn't work out in that movie which is now being done by Priyanka Chopra. When Katrina was offered this movie, she was more than happy to give her dates. The official paperwork is yet to happen."

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan is all set for the release of Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan, also starring Tapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Aditya Roy Kapoor will soon begin shooting for Karan Johars Epic Kalank, also starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

After Sonam Kapoor's wedding, all the stars seem to have been bonding and spending time with each other.