After bringing Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Sanjay Dutt together in Kalank, it looks like Karan Johar is once again eyeing on doing a casting coup of sorts with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sidharth Malhotra in his upcoming yet-to-be-titled film.

According to a report in Filmfare, Kareena will be seen romancing Sidharth in Karan Johar's next film which will be produced under his home production banner Dharma Productions. The two were last seen in Karan Malhotra's directorial Brothers where Kareena was seen shaking a leg to an item number, Mera Naam Mary. The film will reportedly feature an ensemble cast.

As KJo is yet to finalize on the cast, the movie will be directed by Raj Mehta who is currently assisting director Shashank Khaitan in Dhadak. Dhadak marks the Bollywood debut of Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor. She is paired opposite Shahid Kapoor's half-brother Ishaan Khatter who recently forayed into Bollywood with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's film Beyond The Clouds.

Kareena will be making her comeback into movies with her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding which will release in theatres June 1. Bebo will soon kickstart promotions of the film along with her co-stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, Sumeet Vyas and others.

Sidharth, on the other hand, will be seen essaying the Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra in his biopic by the same name. He will also be seen in Mohit Suri's next Aashiqui 3 which is currently in the scripting stage.

If the reports turn out to be true, it will be Kareena and Karan Johar working together again after their 2012 film Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. She was recently spotted outside old Dharma Productions' office in Mumbai.

Sidharth, on the other hand, has worked with KJo in Student Of The Year (2012), Hasee Toh Phasee (2014) and Brothers (2015). But his last few films like Baar Baar Dekho, A Gentleman, Ittefaq and Aiyaary failed to make an impact at the box office. The actor will now desperately needs to score a hit to keep his acting career on track.