Katrina Kaif made a cryptic post on Instagram tagging Anushka Sharma. The post left fans confused and eager to know what the post is all about.

Wearing a black t-shirt, Katrina shared a photo of her on Instagram. The t-shirt that she wore has "propaganda" written over it. The actress simply tagged Anushka to the post and said nothing in the caption.

Now fans are confused what made Katrina tag Anushka in the picture that says something about "propaganda". While some of the fans just expressed confusion in the comment section, some of Anushka's fans found it little offensive.

However, it appears that Katrina just promoted Anushka's fashion label Nush. She also shared the same image on her Instagram page with the caption saying, "This Propaganda is @katrinakaif #NUSH @nushbrand".

Katrina and Anushka are believed to share a good rapport. The two are also featuring together in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero. While the Tiger Zinda Hai actress will be seen playing the character of a diva, Anushka will reportedly portray the role of a scientist.

Meanwhile, Anushka recently celebrated her birthday with husband Virat Kohli. First, the cricketer had shared a picture that showed him feeding a piece of cake to his wife, wishing her on the special day. Later, Anushka had shared another photo, thanking her hubby for making the day more special.

Check Katrina's cryptic post on Instagram:

?? @anushkasharma A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 2, 2018 at 7:05am PDT

On her birthday, she had also announced that she would set up an animal shelter just outside Mumbai that will take care of abandoned and stranded animals. She had said her decision was inspired by Dalai Lama's words.