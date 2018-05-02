Actor-producer Anushka Sharma turned 30 on May 1. And on her birthday, she took to Instagram to announce that she would be building an animal shelter on the outskirts of Mumbai. Anushka says she always dreamt of doing something for her "fellow living beings".

Anushka talked about the importance of treating all organisms with respect and standing up for all the living beings. She also quoted Dalai Lama. Here's what the actress posted:

Anushka's post was filled with comments in her support by fans and celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Aesha Dhawan, and Mahi Vij.

The Sui Dhaaga actress has been an active supporter of animal welfare. Earlier, Anushka had spoken about how bursting crackers on Diwali and throwing colors on animals on Holi causes harm to the animals. She also has a pet dog named Dude and recently, her pet had donated blood to save another dog's life. Anushka shared the proud moment on Instagram:

Anushka also shares a lot of pictures with animals she comes across in her daily life.

Meanwhile, Anushka is on a really tight schedule with two of her upcoming films -- Sui Dhaaga and Zero. Anushka is currently traveling with actor Varun Dhawan for their film Sui Dhaaga, which will release September 28.

Anushka was also spotted with Shah Rukh Khan shooting for Anand L Rai's Zero. The duo was spotted at the US consulate chit-chatting with the members over coffee. Reportedly, the stars of Zero will be going to the US to shoot.

On Tuesday, her cricketer husband Virat Kohli also made an adorable birthday post on Twitter. He posted a photo and wrote "Happy B'day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you."