The Sui Dhaaga actor Anushka Sharma has been busy shooting for her upcoming film Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film is being directed by Anand L. Rai and is a romantic drama written by Himanshu Sharma.

Earlier, we saw Anushka and Shah Rukh at the US consulate in Mumbai. The actors were planning to go to the US to shoot for Zero.

According to the latest reports by Hindustan times, Anushka Sharma, being a vegan, has arranged for a personal chef to cook vegetarian meals for her during her shoots in the US. The actress turned vegetarian three-and-a-half years ago and has been very particular about it.

A source told Hindustan Times, ''Of course, quitting non-vegetarian food has been part of changes in Anushka's lifestyle, but that has been propelled by her spiritual bent of mind. The actor has committed herself to a vegetarian diet. She always makes it a point to employ a chef who specializes in making vegetarian food when she is on film sets even if it means paying for it.''

The source revealed that Anushka had already chosen a cook from the hotel she will be staying in. The source also revealed that Anushka does not consume dairy products as well. She had a personal cook on the sets of her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga as well.

''She is almost like a vegan, which means she doesn't even consume dairy products. The actor also had a personal cook on the sets of Sui Dhaaga...Being vegetarian is not just a better health and nutrition choice for her, but it also stems from her spiritual connection. She has been fully committed to never deviating from her 'only vegetarian' diet. Anushka strongly believes that if she eats healthy, she will be healthy and also live in harmony with the environment,'' the source added.

Talking about Zero, the first look of the film had shocked the audience as Shah Rukh Khan was unrecognizable in his new avatar.

Apart from Anushka, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh have been sharing pictures from the sets of Zero to keep the fans updated. In fact, we all got to see a glimpse of Katrina's stunning bridal look and Shah Rukh as a dwarf but Anushka Sharma's look has been kept a secret. She is always covered up in a long coat to hide her new avatar. Anushka's look will only reveal once we watch Zero. The film is set to release December 21, 2018.