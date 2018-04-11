Katrina Kaif never fails to amaze her fans with her stunning pictures on social media and this time, the gorgeous actress has gone all traditional.

Katrina shared a glimpse of herself from the sets of Anand L Rai's Zero where she is seen as a Bengali bride donning gold jewelry, maang tika (head ornament), nath (nose ring) along with Bengali traditional white-red bangles shakha pola.

Later, a few more pictures of the actress from the sets emerged on social media where she is seen wearing in a red Banarasi saree. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress looks ravishing in the images.

Zero will see Katrina romance Abhay Deol and not Shah Rukh Khan. Interestingly, Abhay and Katrina had shared the screen space in 2011 hit movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

She will be seen playing a movie star, who is battling alcoholism, in the film. Talking about the same, Katrina had earlier told Hindustan Times, "I play an actress in the film, but I don't play myself. I'm not Katrina Kaif in the film."

Zero will see the Badshah of Bollywood play a small man, while Anushka Sharma will essay the role of a struggling scientist.

The film is set to release, December 21, 2018. Earlier, in an interview, director Aanand L Rai had said that "dwarf is not the character" (SRK's role) but just defines the size of his character. He said like his other films, this film too would tell the story of a man and a woman. Anand also doesn't want fans to think it'll be the story of a "dwarf," but rather be looked at as a story of a short man.