The much-awaited film Zero directed by Anand L Rai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif is set to release on December 25, 2018. The teaser of the film was released January 1, 2018. It had got a great response from the audience as they witnessed Shahrukh in a never-seen-before avatar and ever since the curiosity of the audience about the film has grown.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the US consulate in Mumbai. Reports suggest that Anushka and Shahrukh will be shooting a scene at US Space and Rocket Center in Alabama. The US consulate had shared on Twitter the photos of the stars having a chat with them over coffee.

Guess who stopped by the consulate today? @iamsrk @AnushkaSharma & @aanandlrai had a great chat with #CGKagan about #HollywoodBollywood and filming their upcoming film #ZeroTheMovie @RocketCenterUSA. Good luck to the entire cast & crew and enjoy your time in Sweet Home Alabama! pic.twitter.com/vg5xJU7Z35 — US Consulate Mumbai (@USAndMumbai) April 18, 2018

Apparently, the film's climax is likely to be shot in the US. Earlier reports by BollywoodLife quoted a source as saying: "With Zero having several elements of science fiction, the makers wanted to give it a befitting end. So you will see the climax of the film take place on Mars. While you might think this is very strange, there is actually a quite logical reason to why the climax will take place on Mars and you will come to know about it while watching the movie."

Maybe that's the reason they want to shoot the film in the Space and Rocket Center.

The actors of the film have been keeping their fans updated with the developments of the film by posting pictures from the shoot on their social media handles.

Last time we saw Katrina Kaif in a bridal attire. She had posted a photo of her from the shoot and looked absolutely stunning. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted a picture of him looking thoughtful and confident. He captioned: "What is far, is close and close sometimes, Is farther than the Sun...that's our film. Thanx @aanandlrai & his team & @AnushkaSharma for all they r doing. #ZeroTheMovie"

Is farther than the Sun...that’s our film. Thanx @aanandlrai & his team & @AnushkaSharma for all they r doing. #ZeroTheMovie pic.twitter.com/N45cN35O46 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 18, 2018

She revealed a lot of things about the film, making the audience even more curious than before.

"I have seen a lot more than what is out and I can assure you that it's going to be a film to watch out for. I feel what he and Aanand L Rai have envisioned is revolutionary. We tend to look down on our films, which involve graphics and CGI and VFX, but Zero might break those notions." She added.

Let's wait and watch if Zero stands up to the expectations of the audience.