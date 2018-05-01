It's Anushka Sharma's birthday on May 1, and all her fans along with many celebrities have been wishing the actress on her special day. But at the same time, several others have been telling Virat Kohli to win the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

It's not new anymore that Anushka got trolled for all the defeats that Virat faced during this ongoing IPL season. While many have been calling the actress jinx for Virat and RCB, many others have been wishing the captain good luck so that he could bring victory on Anushka's birthday.

Although Virat has been performing well all through the tournament, RCB could just win two matches out of seven. It's their eighth match this IPL season on Tuesday that will be played against Mumbai Indians in Bangalore.

There are many tweets wherein RCB fans have been telling that an RCB win will be the best gift from Virat to Anushka on her birthday. Interestingly, it was Mumbai India's captain Rohit Sharma's birthday on April 30.

So, it's being said that if RCB wins this match, it will be a gift from Virat to Anushka, and if MI comes out victorious, it will be a belated birthday gift for Rohit.

"Dear #RCB, it's Anushka Sharma's birthday. Don't you dare lose it !! Warna tum lok bhi sahid ho jaoge.. [sic]," said a Twitter user.

"Happy Birthday @AnushkaSharma . & Dear @imVkohli Please win today's match for her. #RCB [sic]," another fan tweeted. Looks like Tuesday match between RCB and MI will be a grand one on many levels.

Check some other tweets:

Of course yes.. it's @AnushkaSharma birthday and @imVkohli would like to present her a perfect birthday gift.. #RCB — Srikanth T K (@srikanthjdl) May 1, 2018

Happy Birthday @AnushkaSharma. Hope you'll bring some good luck for the RCB bowlers tonight. Much love #Virushka — Himangshu Das_hexx (@himangshumehsai) May 1, 2018

I hope #RCB

PlayBold for the birthday girl#AnushkaSharma — Mohd amir (@Mohdami12409224) May 1, 2018

Hey boys !! Good luck for game tonight . Please play good . Give a win on Anushka Sharma birthday . Virat , I know you always did a great performance . Keep it up . #PlayBold #RCBvMI #RCB pic.twitter.com/VNjZWCJsvE — NURISHA HANIA (@Nurisha_Hania) May 1, 2018

Meanwhile, Virat made a beautiful post on social media to wish his wife on this special day. He shared a picture that shows him feeding Anushka a piece of cake and captioned it saying, "Happy B'day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you [sic]".

On the other side, Anushka announced on Tuesday that she will build an animal shelter just outside Mumbai that will take care of stranded and abandoned animals.