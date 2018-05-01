Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who are fondly called as Virushka by their fans, are giving everyone major relationship goals by doing all those little things for each other that matter the most in life. And the doting husband never leaves a chance to make everyday count by making his wife feel special every now and then. As Anushka turned 30 on May 1, Virat took to social media to share an adorable picture to wish her on her birthday.

The Indian cricket team skipper uploaded a selfie on his Instagram in which he was seen offering a piece of cake to the love of his life with a romantic caption which he sealed it with a big heart. It reads, "Happy B'day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you ♥"

Virat and Anushka may have been busy with their respective work commitments but the power couple always manages to steal some time from their busy schedule to spend some time with each other. As Virat is currently busy with the ongoing IPL T20 matches, Anushka can be seen accompanying and cheering for him from the stadium. And Virat was also spotted responding to her gestures from the field giving everyone a glimpse into the romantic life.

Moreover, Anushka has often been spotted wearing Virat's T-shirts during her outings or sometimes just twinning with her husband. The couple has never shied away from expressing love to each other on public platforms. In fact, Virat is the one who often keeps sharing some insights about their love life and what they like and dislike about each other.

Check out how Virat wished Anushka on her 30th birthday.

It remains to be seen what Virat has it in his store to surprise Anushka on her birthday later in the evening.

Anushka, on her 30th birthday, has taken an initiative to build a shelter just outside Mumbai for stranded animals where they will be cared, loved, protected and nurtured.

On the work front, Anushka is currently busy shooting for Sui Dhaaga which is being directed by Sharat Katariya. She is paired romantically opposite Varun Dhawan in the film. She is also busy shooting for Aanand L Rai's upcoming film Zero which features her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.