Anushka Sharma has been really busy with her three upcoming films, and the actress has been trying different avatars in her projects. She was last seen in Pari with a scary look for the film but in her next film, Sui Dhaga, releasing September 28, 2018, she will be seen as an ordinary girl. The film also stars Varun Dhawan.

Recently, she was spotted in another unrecognizable avatar of an old lady. A photo showed her getting a touch up for her make up.

RB/4603,...Anushka Sharma seems to be enjoying trying out different looks these days. While her avatar in Pari had her sporting freckles, she will go de-glam in her next film Sui Dhaaga. pic.twitter.com/Gcc6eCNXXt — Raj Bhatnagar (@rajbhatnagar124) April 21, 2018

She was wearing brown salwar kameez, with spectacles and streaks of grey hair. According to the reports by DNA, the actress took a double take on the sets after walking in front of the camera.

However, whether the actress was shooting for the film or an advertisement remains unclear.

Recently, Anushka was spotted with Shah Rukh Khan at the US Consulate. The zero actors were spotted having a chat with them over coffee.

Rumor has it that Anushka's look for her upcoming film Zero has been kept a secret.

A source had told DNA, "Anushka's vanity van is parked at a place from where she can securely enter and exit without anyone spotting her. She walks in and out of the set cloaked in fabric from head-to-toe. Moreover, on the days she is shooting, the mandate to the security is clear that no one should use their phones."

Apparently, Anushka is playing the role of a scientist in the film.

"Anushka takes two days to just be by herself before every schedule of the film to get into the skin of her character. She takes five hours to get in and out of her look," the source added.

Her makeup artist for this film is Clover Wootton, who also worked with her for Pari.

The film releases December 21, 2018. The audience cannot wait to see what Anushka looks like in the film and if it was worth keeping a secret.

Meanwhile, Anushka is planning to celebrate her 30th birthday with Virat Kohli in Banglore. Virat Kohli shared a picture with the love of his life on Instagram.