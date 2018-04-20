Anushka Sharma has been on a very busy schedule with two upcoming films, Sui Dhaga: Made In India with Varun Dhawan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress gets very little time to spend with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, who is also busy with IPL matches.

According to Mid-day reports, Anushka has decided to spend her 30th birthday, which is on May 1, with her husband in Bangalore. The lovebirds are planning to host a birthday bash for close friends and family.

A source revealed to Mid-Day, ''Anushka and Virat hardly get time with each other, given their packed schedules. So they decided to make the most of her birthday. Anushka will fly down to Bangalore on April 24 to spend some quality time with Virat. After spending a week or so in Bangalore, she will fly to the US for a one-and-a-half month-long schedule of Zero.''

Recently, Anushka flew to Bangalore to spend time with Virat. She cheered for him during his match against Kings XI Punjab at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The pictures of her cheering went viral on the internet.

Anushka had also taken out some out of her time from the shoot for Sui Dhaaga, to spend time with her husband in Delhi.

A source told Deccan Chronicle, "Anushka and Virat have been working at a frenetic pace, and have been unable to spend much time together owing to their busy schedules. So, when Anushka found a two- day window, she promptly decided to make the most of it and joined Virat in the capital. It worked out perfectly for them — once she resumed shooting on Saturday, Virat began practicing for the Indian Premier League that is set to kick- off next month"