Here's another couple goal from Virushka diaries. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who got married in December 2017, have barely got any time to spend with each other. While Virat is busy with his cricket tournaments, Anushka Sharma wrapped her shoot of Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga in Bhopal on March 22.

Guess what she did later?

She immediately flew to New Delhi to spend time with Virat Kohli. Sui Dhaaga's New Delhi schedule started on March 24, and Anushka literally stole two days to be with her husband before she begins shooting.

Isn't that adorable?

Mid-Day quoted a unit source who said: "Anushka and Virat have been working at a frenetic pace, and have been unable to spend much time together owing to their busy schedules. So, when Anushka found a two- day window, she promptly decided to make the most of it and joined Virat in the capital."

The source further told the leading tabloid: "It worked out perfectly for them — once she resumed shooting on Saturday, Virat began practicing for the Indian Premier League that is set to kick- off next month."

Anushka and Virat are one of the strongest couples in Bollywood. On International Women's Day (March 8), Virat had posted a video on his social media handle and said: "Men and women aren't equal, I really wish we were. Honestly, the fact is it's easier to be one than the other. Sexual harassment, discrimination, sexism, domestic abuse and threats of violence, and the list goes on... Despite all of this, women rise and shine in all walks of life. Still think they are equal? No, they are better than equal. To all the women, all around the world, I wish you all a very happy Women's Day."

But what made the post special was the caption: "Tag the extraordinary woman in your life who is #BetterThanEqual @Staywrogn @AnushkaSharma." Kohli called Anushka his 'extra-ordinary woman'.

On the professional front, Anushka's horror film Pari has earned over Rs 20 crore in the first week. And she is currently busy shooting for Sui Dhaaga and Anand L Rai's Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.