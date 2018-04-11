After their big fat wedding in Italy December last year, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma barely got a chance to spend some quality time with each other as both of them have been busy fulfilling their respective work commitments. However, they often take out time from their busy schedule and try to get the most out of it.

As Virat is busy with the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Anushka has flown to Bengaluru to support and cheer for her dear hubby at an upcoming IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) which will take place Friday, April 13 in Bangalore.

The couple was spotted stepping out of a restaurant in Bengaluru hurriedly stepping into their car and leaving the venue without posing for their fans and shutterbugs.

Their pictures have now surfaced on the internet and have been going viral on social media platforms.

The Pari actress has been spotted in stadiums numerous times cheering for the Indian cricket captain. And she has been blamed and brutally trolled on several occasions when Virat underperformed on the field.

But Virat has always defended Anushka and gave the trolls a taste of their own medicine by giving them befitting replies on social media.

And as Anushka and Virat are already in the city, fans are expecting to see the actress at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru encouraging her husband during the match.

On the work front, Anushka is currently busy shooting for Sharat Katariya directorial Sui Dhaaga in which she is paired opposite Varun Dhawan. She is also busy shooting for Aanand L Rai's upcoming Zero which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.