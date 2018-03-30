Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been spending a lot of time apart, all thanks to their choco-o-block schedule. But the couple sure knows how to squeeze in some 'we' time even amidst their busy work commitments. Virushka were spotted in Delhi, twining in white at the British Commission. Anushka Sharma wore a white shirt and high waist ankle length pant, while Virat was sporting a casual look. He teamed his white tee with denim.

The duo got married December 11, 2017, in Italy, and went for a honeymoon to Finland. Soon after the honeymoon, Kohli left for South Africa for his matches, which Sharma came back to Mumbai to shoot for Aanand L. Rai's upcoming film Zero and Aditya Chopra's Sui Dhaga.

Anushka who was shooting for Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan wrapped the shoot, March 22, according to a leading tabloid. The shooting was in Bhopal and post-shoot she immediately left for New Delhi to spend two days with Virat Kohli before resuming work, March 24.

A unit source told Mid-Day, "Anushka and Virat have been working at a frenetic pace, and have been unable to spend much time together owing to their busy schedules. So, when Anushka found a two- day window, she promptly decided to make the most of it and joined Virat in the capital,"

"It worked out perfectly for them — once she resumed shooting on Saturday, Virat began practicing for the Indian Premier League that is set to kick- off next month." The source further added.

Their Instagram posts are all love filled giving couples major relationship goals. Both their Instagram accounts' display pictures are adorable.