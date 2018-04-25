Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, also popularly known as Virushka, have been giving us some major couple goals. The cute pair has been seen being very expressive about their love for each other since the time they tied the knot in December 2017. From kissing in public to twinning, we have seen it all but we can never get enough of them.

The Sui Dhaaga actor was spotted wearing Virat Kohli's vest with CARRE' printed on it, and it is not the first time she has been snapped in various places wearing her husband's clothes.

Check out Anushka wearing her husband's clothes:

Recently, Anushka was seen throwing flying kisses to her cricketer husband from the audience at the IPL matches and Virat couldn't stop blushing.

Mr and Mrs. Kohli shared a lovely moment there ? such cuties ❤ #Virushka #RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/sxn6Kvh7SU — Ms. Chanandler Bong (@moumita03) April 13, 2018

A source had revealed to Mid-day, ''Anushka and Virat hardly get time with each other, given their packed schedules. So they decided to make the most of her birthday. Anushka will fly down to Bangalore on April 24 to spend some quality time with Virat. After spending a week or so in Bangalore, she will fly to the US for a one-and-a-half month-long schedule of Zero.''

Anushka Sharma had previously taken short breaks from the shoot of her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga to spend some time with husband Virat.