Mumbai Indians have a positive head-to-head record (14-8) against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

MI thrashed RCB in the early-season meeting at the Wankhede Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 31st match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 on Tuesday, May 1 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

When is the match and how to watch it online

The IPL 2018 tie between RCB and MI will start at 8 pm IST, 3:30 pm BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Tamil will provide live television coverage of the match in India. Live stream will be available on Hotstar.

RCB vs MI - Preview

Both RCB and MI have only managed two wins each at the halfway stage of the league and are expected to win six of their last seven to stand a chance of making the playoffs. However, both the teams have been in similar situations in the past and have managed to finish inside the top-four.

Tuesday's match thus becomes an important tie for the two teams. Hosts RCB will be desperately looking to snap their losing streak as they were crushed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home in their last two matches.

Notably, RCB will be traveling for their next five matches before they return to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league match.

Virat Kohli's men have been let down by their ordinary bowling performances this season. They have conceded the most number of runs at the death as lack of death bowling options has hurt the franchise.

RCB will be hoping to chase Tuesday as teams batting first at the Chinnaswamy Stadium haven't been able to contain their oppositions. Also, there are chances of rain during the evening in the Garden City.

The hosts will also be hoping AB de Villiers, who missed the game against KKR due to illness, returns for the crunch tie.

On the other hand, MI are heading into the match on the back of a confidence-boosting win over CSK in Pune. Skipper Rohit Sharma along with top-order batsmen Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis tore into the Super Kings' bowling line-up and the trio would be hoping to hand RCB a similar thrashing.

RCB vs MI - Probable playing XIs

RCB: Quinton de Kock (wk), Mandeep Singh, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Murugan Ashwin, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

MI: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

IPL 2018 global TV listings and live stream