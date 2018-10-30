A senior executive of a private banking firm was arrested on Monday, one day after he allegedly killed his wife.

Vikram Chouhan had an altercation with his wife Deepika on Saturday night over a woman living in the same society. Vikram is said to have then pushed Deepika from the balcony of the eighth floor of their Ansal Valley View apartment at DLF phase 1 in Gurugram.

Even after intense questioning, Vikram has denied that he pushed his wife off the balcony. However, he did agree to the fact that they had had an argument.

He has been placed in a two-day police custody.

The police had launched an investigation after the victim's father filed a complaint against his son-in-law saying that he killed Deepika, reports Times of India. Deepika's father also said that she had maintained the Karva Chauth fast for her husband on Saturday.

"During the two-day police remand, we will further interrogate him to extract more details," Inspector Sanjeev, the SHO of DLF phase 1 told Times of India.

"The victim's family had made certain allegations, and we are verifying the facts," he added.

The police have interviewed neighbours and have recorded their statements.