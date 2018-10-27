Karva Chauth, a Hindu festival is celebrated by married women who a fast for their husband's well-being.

It falls the on the fourth day after the full moon in the Hindu month of Kartika. This year, it is on October 27.

According to tradition, women fast from sunrise to sunset and break their fast after seeing the moon

This year the moon will rise at 07:55 pm in New Delhi, Agra, and Uttar Pradesh while in the western region, like Maharashtra, it is expected to rise at 08:30 pm.

The Puja Muhurat time is expected to start at 5:40 pm and will go on till 7:07 pm.