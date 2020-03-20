To rant against women, and call them gold-diggers and emotionally manipulative have been the unique selling point of Kartik Aaryan as an actor and Luv Ranjan and as a filmmaker. The two misogynistic speeches in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchama 2 by Kartik Aaryan have gained him fame and prominence in the Hindi film industry. Even in his latest film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, he was seen ranting against the lifestyle of a middle-class man trapped in between a loving wife and lustful feelings for women.

While that might be Kartik Aaryan in reel life, his real-life self is equally angry with the Indian citizens for failing the understand the emergency, the pandemic the world is going through right now. A few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the people of the country regarding the coronavirus situation, Kartik Aaryan in his own screen style decided to do his part as a public-figure, influencer.

In his rant, he said," Problem. Problem yeh hain ki hum sabh genius hain. Aur kya problem hain. Problem yeh hain ki hum kisiki sunni nehi hain. Subha shaam hum Netflix and chill karne ke sapne dekhte hain. Lekin jab do hafte humme ghar pe baithne ke mil rahein hain.

Hum sab ko kaam pe jana hain. Presentations, submissions, reports, March-ending economy gir jayegi. Saalon jab meeting main chupa chupa ke Tiktok insta, karte hon, tab nehi girti economy. Bari bari companiya keh rahi hain work from home.

Lekin nehi, humne theka liya hain economy bachane ka. Arey economy giregi toh sabh ki giregi na, bhai milke samhaal kenge. Aur jo log park main walk karne ke liye nikal liye na, fufa ji ke ghar main ja rahein hain, birthdays mana rahein hain, doston ke saath cricket khel rahein hain. Garmiyon ki chutiya nehi chaalu huyi hain. Kuch toh sharam karlo.

IPL, Premiere league, NBA, colleges, schools, sabh bandh ho gaye hain. Arey bhai picture o ki releases rukh gayi hain. Lekin aap nehi rokon ge. Restaurants, pub walein tension main the ki sab se pehle unka dhanda bandh hoga. Yaha inki dukaano ke bahaar line e lagi hui hain. 11 baje tak bandh hone walein restaurants 2-2 bajein tak khulein huye hain... " he continued further.

#CoronaStopKaroNa

My Appeal in my Style

Social Distancing is the only solution, yet ??@narendramodi we are with you Sir !! pic.twitter.com/qhQBZSdFAd — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 19, 2020

(Problem. Problem is that we feel we are geniuses. What else? Problem is that we don't want to listen to the government. Not a day goes by when we think about Netflix and chill and now that we have finally gotten the chance to do that all we want to do is go to the office and save the economy. We are worried about presentations, march ending, submissions etc.

Didn't the economy worry you when you were secretly scrolling through TikTok and Instagram while being seated in a meeting? And if there is a downfall in the economy we will come together to rescue our country.

And the ones who are going to the park, visiting their friends and relatives, please note this is not one of your summer vacations. IPL, Premiere League, NBA, even film releases have been postponed, but you just want to go out and enjoy.

Owners of restaurants and pubs believed that they would be affected the most due to this virus, but right now they are unable to shut down in their said time, because of regular visits.

The short two minutes clip by Kartik Aaryan remains an enjoyable watch, where you needn't have to feel guilty about enjoying a rant made by Aaryan if you are a feminist. On the work front, he was recently seen in Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan.