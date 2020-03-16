At a time when various film schedules, releases have been put on hold due to the corona virus threat that has affected as many as 100 people in India, nothing seems to scare Sara Ali Khan. The actress was recently seen in a fun-filled video where she seemed to be enjoying her short tour at Benaras, so much so that she even constructed a short poem for the city.

"Namaste Darshako

Banaras ki galliyo se...

oh what a lovely day ‍♀️

So much fun- such little you pay

If only in Varanasi one could stay " Sara Ali Khan wrote on her Instagram captions.

Sara Ali Khan definitely seems to have a soft corner for Varanasi. In the video uploaded by her, she seemed to happily take a short tour in the intimate areas of the city, which include various shops of bangles, scarves. She also confessed her love for the various ornaments which were displayed in front of her.

It was endearing to see Sara Ali Khan who is usually expected to be in the plush stores of branded items of clothing, make an effort to mingle with another side of India, India's culture that's quite different from the reality experienced by the daughter of a Nawab.

What remained surprising was that none of the people who were in the video seemed to recognise Sara Ali Khan who by now has already starred in three films, Kedarnath, Simmba and Love Aajkal. She was seen in a peach printed kurta, a garland and tilak on her forehead. She had probably visited one of the temples in the city, but that didn't make her completely unrecognizable either.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1. She will also be seen in Atrangi Re where she will be co-starring with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.