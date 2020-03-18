Maharashtra reports 43 cases

After reporting 43 cases of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government has decided to ink mark the quarantined people at their homes for suspected exposure. According to reports, as a precautionary measure, one of the steps to home-quarantine people who are immigrating to India from COVID 19 affected countries is to leave an ink print on them. This will help the government to identify them if they mingle in public.

Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared on Twitter, a picture of his hand where he has been marked as 'Home Quarantined'. The actor shared that the ink used by the government officials were the same voting ink which won't fade away very soon.

His tweet read, "T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe, be cautious, remain isolated if detected.."

Take a look at the post here:

T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected .. pic.twitter.com/t71b5ehZ2H — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2020

Earlier, the actor had announced that he won't be visiting his fans outside his residence in Mumbai for some time and told them all to stay at home. The coronavirus has caused as many as 7000 deaths internationally. In India, some people managed to recover from the virus, yet they have been told to take more precautionary measures.

Amitabh Bachchan was expected to be seen in Brahmastra featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on screen for the first time. Karan Johar recently announced that all his films including the one mentioned above have been halted to prevent the risk of spreading the deadly virus. Temporarily, Dharma Production has put on hold all administrative and production work and advised everyone else to be safe.

Sonam Kapoor who returned from London along with her husband has been put on quarantine in Delhi too. The actress shared on Instagram that the Indian government is doing a way better job than the UK government, where, according to Sonam, there was no screening.