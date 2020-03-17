We live in an era where everything has the quality to become a meme. Be it an exchange of conversation between two new-comers at a chat show, or an old interview or shot from a Sooraj Barjatya film. Memers leave nothing out when it comes to creating online humourous content.

Recently the coronavirus scare that has led various people to voluntarily choose self-isolation has given rise to various memes. While some manage to secretly scare you others simply have their humour in the right place.

There are three items which are not available in the market anymore, since the coronavirus outbreak. Hand sanitisers, hand washes and tissue papers. There have been plenty of memes making a mockery of those who chose to purchase 27 hand washes at one go, along with a bunch of tissues papers, there's one Twitter user who decided to bring in his own creative effort in the art of meme-making, that included a pinch of fashion based humour.

The Twitter user collected various photos of Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari, juxtaposed them together with a variety of flavoured hand sanitisers and pretty much made a point without being insensitive to the number of death cases and panic which took place due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Aditi rao hydari as sanitizers, a thread pic.twitter.com/fi5nacQEzZ — Item (@Itemboy_) March 15, 2020

The idea was innovative, and the effort was undeniably strong. Each of the photos of Aditi Rao Hydari which the Twitter user collected were clicked at various Bollywood occasions including weddings, fashion shows, premiere shows. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari probably had no idea that she would turn into such a meme with her choice of fashion.

Meanwhile, in Bollywood, the panic has made many producers cancel their shoot in European countries and postpone meetings until further notice. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan even cancelled his weekly meetings with fans outside his residence in Mumbai.