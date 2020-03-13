The shoot of the second season of Made in Heaven, which was expected to start next month in Europe has been postponed after the government's temporary suspension of travel visas.

As many as 73 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India and the effect can be felt in the film industry too as various directors have shifted the release dates of their films. Chief Minister of Delhi recently announced that all theatres will be shut down till April 1, which has already been a scare for producers of Angrezi Medium. Not just films on big-screen even the shooting of web-series have been halted.

Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar's much-loved web-series Made In Heaven starring Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala was expected to go on floors in April, however, since the government has suspended all travel visas in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus all plans had to be temporarily cancelled and rescheduled.

Unlike the first season, the second season was not based in Mumbai. A source close to the team told mid-day "This time, the script was designed to include more destination weddings. The unit, headed by Zoya, Reema and Nitya Mehra, were planning to shoot in different parts of Europe, including Spain and Italy. However, given the lockdown in certain countries in Europe and the latest suspension of visas in India, the schedule remains cancelled till May. Only after May will the team take a call on when they can resume work."

The report further mentioned that the team had considered shooting in the northern parts of India, in an effort to not lose time. "But everyone agreed that given the current scenario, it's safer to postpone the shoot altogether until the situation gets better," the source added.

Even Made In Heaven which is basically a home-watch entertainment, had to face its own share of hindrances.