While states like Tamil Nadu calls off its exams for classes 10 and 11, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has decided to conduct this year's SSLC examination from June 25. The exams will be held across 43,760 centres in the state for over 8.5 lakh students.

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had earlier stated that the examinations for the 10th class students will take place from June 25 to July 4.

Meanwhile, the state has also decided to schedule the second PU English examination on June 18. This was the only pending paper for Karnataka Board class 12 students.

As the nation enters its Phase I of 'Unlock 1,' more services and public activities have resumed across the country. The examinations too will be conducted under the strict SOPs and guidelines issued by the government.

Thermal screening at centres

As the SSLC exams begin from June 25 across Karnataka, the schools must pre-ensure that all the guidelines and measures are strictly enforced for the exams. All students should be subjected to thermal screening at the exam centres.

Students, teachers as well as the other staff should appear wearing masks and maintain social distancing.

Children must not be allowed to form a group or stand in a gang. All sorts of physical contacts between them should be strictly restricted by the teachers and school staff.

Students are asked to report at the exam centres at 9:30 am. They will be allowed to enter after the thermal scanning and hand sanitisation.

The exams will end on July 4, said the officials. The exams, earlier scheduled to begin from March 29 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent nation-wide lockdown.

The education department had earlier decided to use 43,720 rooms in 2,879 buildings across the state to conduct the exam. New seating arrangements are planned by the school authorities to ensure that the students follow social distancing while conducting the exams hassle-free.