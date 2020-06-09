In a major relief for the students of class 10 and 11, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that they will be promoted on the basis of quarterly and half-yearly exam results as well as their attendance. The exams of class 10 and 11 students stand cancelled, Palaniswami said.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also said that the decision regarding class 12 exams will be taken in the coming days. Palaniswami also said that all students would be promoted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

High-level meeting held today

The decision of the Tamil Nadu government comes in the backdrop of a high-level meeting today after the state postponed the exams thrice at least.

Issuing a statement, the CM said, "For Class X students, the marks would be based on quarterly and half-yearly exam performance. Students would get 80% weightage for half-yearly and quarterly exam marks and 20% weightage for attendance."

Earlier on Monday, the Madras High Court adjourned the hearing of the public interest litigation filed against the state government's decision to hold the Class 10 exams from June 15 onwards.

The two-member bench consisting of Justices Vineet Kothari and R Suresh Kumar posted the case, filed by the Tamil Nadu High and Higher Secondary School Grade Teachers Association, for June 11.

The court had questioned the state government's decision to hold the exams when the Covid-19 pandemic is on the rise.

On Monday, Telangana announced all pass for Class X students promoting a widespread demand for cancelling the exams in Tamil Nadu.