Union Public Service Commission, or UPSC, released the fresh schedule for this year's UPSC civil services preliminary examination on Friday, June 5, on its official website. Candidates can check the revised schedule after it is released online at upsc.gov.in.

Prelims 2020

As per the revised schedule, the preliminary examination will be conducted on October 4, 2020, while the main exam is scheduled for January 8, 2021.

Meanwhile, the final round of exams for 2019 candidates was also postponed considering the pandemic scenario. By the new release, UPSC has decided to conduct the personality test for these candidates from 20th July.

Other UPSC exams

The Preliminary tests for Indian Forest Service will be also conducted on October 4 and the NDA and NA tests on 6 September. Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Exam, on the other hand, is scheduled for the 16th of October while the Mains for the Engineering Services will be carried out in August.

UPSC's Civil Service examination is considered to be the mammoth examination in the nation. Completed in three rounds – prelims, mains, and the personality test- the civil service examination calls for over eight lakh applicants every year, of which only thousands are selected to the positions in IAS (Indian Administrative Service), IPS (Indian Police Service), IFS (Indian Forest Service and Indian Foreign Service) among the other posts.

Generally conducted by May end, the Preliminary examination for this year was postponed on behalf of the coronavirus pandemic and the induced lockdown. The Prelims 2020 was earlier scheduled for May 31.

According to the reports, over 10 lakh candidates have applied for this year's exam.

Depending on the seriousness of the current circumstances, these dates are subjected to further variations, stated the UPSC board. A common examination for both NDA and NA Exam (I) and (II) will be held on September 6, mentioned the release.