As the nation gradually steps into 'unlocking' all the chained services and sectors against the growing Covid scenario, the Karnataka government's Health Department has come up with its new set of protocol for the inter-state travellers to the state.

To prevent all possible ways of coronavirus transmission in the state, Karnataka has been imposing strict guidelines for the travellers into the state. In addition to this, the state has even requested major Covid-hit states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra to prevent its people from entering the state.

In its new set of guidelines issued on Monday, June 1, the state health and family welfare department has mandated strict institutional quarantine for all travellers from Maharashtra which continues to top the list of the worst pandemic affected states in the country.

Meanwhile, returnees from other states should undergo the 14-days home quarantine, stated the latest Standard Operating Procedure.

New SOP released

According to the Department's guidelines, all the returnees must register themselves on the Seva Sindhu app before entering the state. Each of these returnees will be strictly scanned in the railway stations, bus stands, border check post or airports.

Those found symptomatic on arrival will be sent for seven days of hospital isolation at respective Covid care centres and if turned positive, they will be sent to dedicated Covid hospitals. Those tested negative will have no more further tests.

For asymptomatic travellers, on the other hand, the department has arranged seven days of institutional quarantine followed by the next seven days of home quarantine.

The special category asymptomatic passengers like pregnant women, children below 10, and senior citizens will be sent to home quarantine with one attendant.

For travellers from Maharashtra

The returnees from Maharashtra who haven't undergone a Covid test in the last two days will be sent for seven days of institutional quarantine followed by seven days of home quarantine.

However, the guidelines provide an exception in this for the special categories like deaths in the family, pregnant women, children aged below 10, and senior citizens.

The business travellers from Maharashtra to Karnataka should carry a Covid-negative certificate and show their confirmed return ticket within seven days of arrival. Failing to do this will result in their institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the same from other states are not required to undertake the quarantine although they have to produce their return tickets.