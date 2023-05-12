As the results of the high-stakes election are announced on Saturday, the City Traffic Police have issued a traffic diversion advisory and parking restrictions around the city. The vote counting will begin at 8 a.m. There is no parking near the counting centres, including St Joseph Indian High School and Composite PU College on Vittal Mallya Road, Mount Carmel College on Place Road, Basavanagudi National College, and Akash International School in Devanahalli have all adopted traffic limits.

According to the reports, The Bengaluru Traffic Police has urged commuters to plan their routes ahead of time and use alternate modes of transportation whenever possible. The traffic and parking restrictions will remain in effect until the vote-counting procedure is completed.

Mount Carmel College, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru-52, No.58, Palace Road



Traffic is restricted from Kalpana junction to Vasanth Nagar underpass and from Vasanth Nagar underpass to Mount Carmel College.

Vehicles from Chakravarthy Layout can use the subway to get to Udaya TV Junction, and vehicles from Udaya TV Junction can use the subway to travel to BDA.

There is no parking from Palace Road and the old High Ground junction to the Kalpana junction and from the Kalpana junction to the Chandrika Hotel.

Parking is available in the Palace grounds.

St. Joseph Indian High School and Composite PU College, Vittal Mallya Road



Traffic is restricted from Siddalingaiah Circle to RRMR and Kasturba Road, Queen Circle to Siddalingaiah Circle.

Alternative routes include Lavelle Road and MG Road.

There is no parking on RRMR and Kasturba roads.

Parking at Kanteerava Stadium

SSMRV PU College, Jayanagar, Bengaluru, 36th Cross, 4th T Block



Traffic restrictions apply to the 36th crossroad, the 22nd main road, the 26th main road, and the 28th main road near SSMRV PU college.

Alternative routes include the East End Main Road, the 32nd E Cross, the 39th Cross, and the 18th Main Jayanagar.

Buses heading to the 4th BMTC bus depot can travel the 18'n main road via the 32nd E cross junction and Jayanagar General Hospital, then turn right at the 26th main road to reach the depot. All other BMTC buses can travel on the 18th main road or the 32nd E cross via the East End Main Road and the 39th cross.

There is no parking on or near the roads leading to the polling station.

Shalini Grounds and RV College provide parking.

BMS Ladies College, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru



Hayavadana crossroads to Kamat Hotel intersection and Bull Temple road are closed to traffic.

Vehicles traveling from Ashrama junction to Halli Thindi can use the Hayavadana Rao road and continue to Hanumanthanagar. Vehicles traveling from NR Colony to Bull Temple Road should turn left at Kamat Yatri Nivas and then right at Ashok Nagar 2nd Cross/APS College Road. Vehicles departing from Home School should turn left or right at Tagore Circle and proceed to National College through Netkallappa Circle.

There is no parking on the following roads: Basavanagudi Road, Bull Temple Road, DVG Road, Bugle Rock Road, and Ramakrishna Ashrama Junction.

Basavanagudi National College, Udayabanu Playground, and Kohinoor Playground provide parking.

Akash International School, Devanahalli, Bengaluru City



Traffic restrictions apply from Devanahalli bypass to Devanahalli's new bus stand, as well as from the New bus stand to bypass Devanahalli Giriyamma Circle to Bychapura.

Alternate routes: Vehicles traveling from Soolibele to Chikkaballapur can take NH-648.

From Rani cross to Sulibele NH-648, and from Doddaballapur to Hoskote through Vijayapura junction NH-648- Airlines Dhaba. Vehicles coming from KR Puram can use Airlines Dhaba to connect with NH-648 and reach Rani Cross.

There will be no parking on or near the roads leading to the polling station.

Tippu Circle to the Hospital on the left, Layout Bychapura Road on the left. Bypass junction Devanahalli Kote cross junction is the layout.