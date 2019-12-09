Live

Counting of the votes for the Karnataka by-elections held on December 5 in 15 Assembly constituencies began on Monday.

"Vote count in all the 15 Assembly segments began at 8.00 am at 11 centres, including three in Bengaluru for four urban seats. Postal ballots are counted first, followed by counting of votes in EVMs," Election Commission official G Jadiyappa told IANS.

Elections were held at the Yellapur, Ranebennur, Vijayanagara, Yeshwantpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Chikkaballapura, KR Puram, Shivajinagar, KR Pete, Hunsur, Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Hirekerur, and Hoskote seats.

The results of the by-polls will decide the fate of the four-month-old BS Yediyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state.

In the current 207-member Assembly, the Yediyurappa government has a majority with 106 MLAs, including an independent lawmaker. While the actual total strength of the Assembly is 224, 14 Congress and three Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs had resigned in July, leading to the collapse of the previous HD Kumaraswamy government. The rebel MLAs joined the BJP in November.

Following the MLAs' resignation, they were disqualified by the then Speaker, KR Ramesh. The by-polls were held to fill the vacancies caused after the disqualification.

The results are likely to be declared by the afternoon.

