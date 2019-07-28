In a major setback to the rebel MLAs, Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified fourteen dissident MLAs from Congress and JD(S) on Sunday, July 28.

The Speaker in his new verdict has disqualified Narayana Gowda, BC Patil, Byrati Basavaraj, BC Patil, Pratapgouda Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, H Vishwanath, Anand Singh, R Roshan Baig, Munirathna, R Shankar, ST Somashekhar, MTB Nagaraj, Gopalaia, Shrimant Patil and K Sudhakar.

A total number of 17 MLAs have been disqualified. The disqualified MLAs will not be able to contest elections till the term of the fifteenth assembly is over. The Speaker said it only took him two days to pronounce the verdict. "We issued a notice to all MLAs after the party leaders complained that the MLAs defied the whip which was issued against them," he said.

The rebel MLAs are reportedly planning to move the Supreme Court over the disqualification. The Speaker, before giving his verdict, said that he was slipping into depression due to the pressure to decide on the resignations of rebel MLAs.