A Karnataka doctor pursuing post-graduation from PGIMS in Haryana's Rohtak district committed suicide inside his hostel room on Thursday after he was denied leave by the college.

Onkar, 30, hailing from Dharwad district in Karnataka allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the hostel's ceiling on Thursday at 10.30 pm after his leave was refused by the Head of the department (HoD) of paediatrics and neonatology, Dr Geeta Gathwala.

Although no suicide letter was found in Onkar's possession, his friends and family have alleged that Dr Geetha's harassment made him take this extreme step. The HoD has been arrested by the police after his fellow doctors complained against her for abetment of suicide. She was booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The FIR was registered against the HoD after 32 doctors filed a complaint with the police stating that Dr Geetha was harassing Onkar from past two years. The complaint states that Onkar was suffering from mental harassment due to Dr Geeta as she used to insult him in front of everyone. She had also involved Onkar in a fake case of death by negligence (IPC 304A) to save herself.

Onkar came from a middle-class family, his father works at an Indian Railways workshop. He was not well-off financially and he had not been paid his stipend for the last several months, according to sources. He was also stressed as he had no means to pay off the education loan he had availed for his studies, reports TOI.

The doctors at the institution have gone on an indefinite strike from Friday morning demanding the termination of Dr Geeta Gathwala, alleging that the students are suffering from mental abuse by her. They have also demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation for Onkar's family. However, the HoD has been suspended by the college authorities on Friday.

The doctors have also raised Rs 1.5 lakh to send Dr Omkar's body by air to Karnataka.