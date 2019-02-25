In another tragic incident, a 7-year old boy was electrocuted while playing at a public park in Bengaluru on Sunday, February 24. The deceased has been identified as Uday Kumar.

The horrific incident took place at 7.30 pm when Uday stepped on a live electric wire while playing with his younger brother at Dr Rajkumar Park near Kullappa circle in Kammanahalli area. The younger brother was also injured while trying to rescue Uday.

Uday was brought to a nearby clinic by some passers-by after hearing to his little brother screaming. Unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. His younger brother was treated at the clinic for minor injuries. Uday was a resident of the area, living three blocks away from the park. The terrible accident has left the family devastated.

The park is managed by the city's principal planning administration, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). The BDA is being blamed for the tragedy for being negligent and less cautious over such matters. The park authorities have been installing new lampposts by removing the old ones, they had left some live electrical wires unattended which led to the accident causing the juveniles death.

"An FIR has been registered against unnamed officials of the BBMP, BDA and the contractor who changed the lights in the park for causing death by negligence," said Inspector of Banaswadi Police Station, reported The News Minute.

The residents of the area staged a protest on Monday, demanding actions against the park authority's delinquency towards such incidents and also locked up the park to prevent further mishaps. In another similar event, a 6-year old boy was electrocuted near his house in Hyderabad after getting in contact with a live wire on February 11.