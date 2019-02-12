A six-year-old boy from Hyderabad died after getting in contact with a live electrical wire of a lamp post on Monday night.

The unfortunate incident happened in PBEL society, belonging to Ranga Reddy district under the Cyberabad zone, one of the posh housing colonies in the city.

The victim was a class one student hailing from Tamil Nadu, who was playing a ball game in the neighbourhood when he came in contact with an electrical wire when the ball rolled on near to the lamp post.

In an attempt to take back the ball, the boy touched the wire and got electrocuted. He could not be rescued at the moment as there was no one around at the time.

The electric wire was connected to an iron plate, which was left uncovered by the maintenance staff of the society from January 26 due to some technical reasons.

Following the incident, police have registered a case under Section 304 (causing death due to rash or negligent act) and further investigation is underway.