Karnataka has crossed 6,000 mark of COVID-19 positive case in a single day for the first time ever since the corona pandemic broke out. With this total tally of the corona-affected people has reached 1.18 lakh in the state.

According to Health Minister B Sriramulu, Karnataka has recorded 6,128 new COVID-19 positive cases on July 30, taking its total tally to 1.18 lakh in the state. This is the first time the state reporting over 6,000 positive cases in a single day. About 3,793 people have recovered from the corona and were discharged from the hospital today. The total count of discharged cases is 46,694.

Karnataka has a total of 69,700 active cases of the coronavirus positive. According to Health Minister B Sriramulu, 83 people died of the COVID-19 infection in the state today and the count of total deaths is 2,230. There are a few cases of attack and assault on the COVID warriors.

After reporting over 2,000 cases on each day in the last week, Bangalore was apparently returning to normalcy with considerable amount of decrease in the no of COVID cases each passing day. When the people of the city were breathing a sigh of relief, they are in for shock with the city registering 2,233 positive cases.

Dr K Sudhakar took to his Twitter account to condemn the assault on the 108 driver in Bangalore. The Medical Education Minister shared a video of the assault and wrote, "It is inhuman to attack a corona warrior, ambulance driver at the premises of MS Ramaiah Hospital in Bangalore. It is not right to attack a 108 driver, who has come to a patient's help without caring about his own life."

Meanwhile, Dr K Sudhakar also expressed his disappointment over the Hospital's negligence. The Minister tweeted, "A 75-year-old man died after he was made to wait in the ambulance by the MS Ramaiah Hospital. It is really sad news. The government is making efforts to decrease the number of deaths. He would have been alive, if the hospital staff had admitted him sooner."