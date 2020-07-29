1 / 2



Amid the Covid crisis, the Karnataka government shuffled a dozen senior IAS officers and transferred M. Maheshwar Rao as a secretary in the labour department for the third time in three months.

"Additional Chief Secretary Rajkumar Khatri of the agriculture department will hold concurrent charge of the labour department, relieving Rao," said a personnel section official on Wednesday.

It is the third time Rao has been transferred from the labour department after he replaced P. Mannivanan in mid-May but was transferred to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department as secretary a week later and was posted again as labour secretary in June to hold it as a concurrent charge.

"Industry associations and labour unions, however, protested against Rao holding concurrent charge of labour and MSME departments due to inherent conflict of interest after the state government on July 23 amended the labour laws," the official recalled.

Karnataka Public Lands Corporation Managing Director Manoj Jain is posted as special commissioner (planning) in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

State-run North Western Road Transport Corporation Managing Director Rajendra Cholan at Hubballi is posted as special commissioner (finance & IT) in BBMP in place of Pommala Sunil Kumar, who is posted as deputy commissioner of Vijayapura district.

Vijayapura deputy commissioner Patil Yalagouda Shivanagouda is posted as Administrative Training Institute joint director at Mysuru.

Chitradurga district deputy commissioner R. Vinoth Priya is posted as director of MSME in the commerce and industries department in Bengaluru.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) director Kavitha Mannikeri in Bengaluru is posted as Chitradurga deputy commissioner.

Mysuru Sugar Company Ltd managing director B.R. Mamatha is posted as Sakala Mission additional director in Bengaluru.

H.N. Gopala Krishna, waiting for posting will replace Mamtha in Mysuru Sugar Company.

Dakshika Kannada district deputy commissioner Sindhu Rupesh is posted as director of electronic delivery of citizens services in Bengaluru.

Kolar district zilla panchayat chief executive H.V. Darshan is posted in the same post in Belagavi district.