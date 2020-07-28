Two hours after the Karnataka government served notice to the private hospitals, Kannada actress Sudharani's niece was denied treatment and was made to wait at the gate of the Apollo Hospital in Sheshadripuram, Bengaluru.

The Karnataka government sent a warning to all the private hospitals on Monday night. Minister K Sudhakar tweeted the notice and wrote, "No private hospital should refuse treatment for patients with a pretext of not having Covid test report. If the hospital is denied access to its service to any patient with corona symptoms or any other ailment despite having beds, such private hospital will be severely prosecuted."

Two hours after this notice was served, the daughter of Sudharani's brother reportedly fell unconscious at 10.00 pm on Monday night due to the problem of kidney stones. She rushed her to the Apollo Hospital in Sheshadripuram in the Bengaluru city. To their shock, they were denied entry into the hospital and they were made to wait at the gate for an hour.

Talking to media, Sudharani expressed anger against the hospital authorities. The Kannada actress asked, "According to the rules, every patient should be attended. We do understand the problems of the hospital staff. But the staff working in emergency ward will not go to the COVID wards right? Are they supposed to attend here?"

When her niece did not get an entry into the Apollo Hospital, Sudharani spoke to Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao over the phone. He spoke to the hospital authorities and warned them against denying treatment to any patient. He helped the actress get an entry into the hospital and required treatment to her niece.

After the news about this incident broke out, Minister K Sudhakar took to Twitter to warn the private hospital. He tweeted, "I saw the reports about the delay in the treatment of actress Sudharani after she visited the Apollo Hospital in Sheshadripuram due to some health issues. Not just her, but any common man should face this kind of situation Disciplinary action will be taken against that private hospital."