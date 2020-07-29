In another major bust of narcotics in the Bengaluru city, the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) team conducted a raid on a house at Chikkabanavara in Soladevanahalli police station limit and arrested four peddlers.

Before carrying out the raid, the CCB team had collected information about the people, who were buying various kinds of drugs from international markets through the Dark Web and selling them in leading pubs across the Bengaluru city.

Accused work as DJs in Bengaluru pubs

The arrested are Shahad Mohammed (24), Ajmal (22), Ajin Kg Vargese (21), Nithin Mohan (29). The accused, who are associates of Kerala-based popular drug peddlers, work as DJs in Bengaluru pubs and are natives of Kerala.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil told International Business Times, India, that the CCB officials have acquired 2,000 LSD Strips, 110 grams of MDMA crystal, 10 ecstasy tablets, 5 kg of Ganja, five mobile phones used for their sale, weighing machine and empty covers worth Rs 1.25 crore.

The drug peddlers used to send it to students in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa and also in key pubs across the city, which have now been identified.

Customers paid via digital payment apps

The customers paid the money in advance via digital payment platforms, including Phone Pe, Google Pay and Paytm. Following this, the accused used to deliver the drugs to them through sub-peddles.

A case has been registered against them at Soladevanahalli police station.

Praising the efforts of the CCB officials, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced awards for the same. Basavaraj Bommai has earlier stated that the state government has zero-tolerance towards drug use and peddling.

Bengaluru's Anti-Narcotics Wing

Last year in November, the CCB added the Anti-Narcotics Wing following a decision of setting up a separate cell to deal with drug-related cases across the city. The decision was taken in a review meeting with the Karnataka Home Minister.