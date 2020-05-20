According to the state health department bulletin, Karnataka registered 63 fresh Covid positive cases on Wednesday, May 20. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state has thus reached to 1,458.

Bengaluru reports highest active cases

While 10 people marked Covid negative, no new death reports was reported in Karnataka due to the contagion. The death toll remains at 40, whereas the total active cases in the state are 864.

Bengaluru Urban, says the bulletin, carries the major number of positive cases, deaths as well as the currently active cases. As four new positive cases were registered on Wednesday, the sum of Covid positives in the state capital rose to 250 among which 117 cases are active. Eight persons have succumbed to the viral infection there.

This is followed by Mandya with 168 positive cases, Kalaburgi with 134, Belagavi with 116, and Devanagere with 112.

Of the 89 total positive cases in Mysuru, 88 patients are cured and discharged from the hospitals. The least number of active coronavirus patients in Karnataka is reported from Kodagu where only two patients have tested positive till date.

Hassan, on the other hand has registered the highest number of confirmed Covid cases on Wednesday. 21 patients have tested positive for the infection from here.

Two new containment zones in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on Wednesday, has declared two areas in the city as containment zones in the wake of new positive coronavirus cases reported in these regions.

Jnanabharati Nagar and Nagavara are the new containment zones in Bengaluru.

The BBMP Commissioner took to his Twitter handle to inform on the declaration and mentioned that the areas of Ward 23 has been visited by the officials on Wednesday to take stringent action against all sorts of spread of the infection.