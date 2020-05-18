As the state enters its next phase of the lockdown, 84 new confirmed Covid-19 cases are reported in Karnataka on Monday, May 18. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 37.

According to the state health department bulletin, the total coronavirus cases in Karnataka have reached a whopping number of 1,231. Total of 672 active cases are registered in the state, while 521 patients have discharged from the hospitals.

Among the new cases, a maximum of 18 are from Bengaluru Urban, followed by 17 in Mandya, eight in Uttara Kannada, six in Raichuru, five each in Gadaga, Vijayapura, Yadagiri and Kalaburgi, four in Hassan, three in Koppal, two in Belagavi, one each in Mysuru, Kodagu, Bidar, Ballari, and Davanagere, respectively.

Most of the cases reported showed travel history to Mumbai and Chennai while another cluster was the secondary contacts of a previously affected patient.

Lockdown extended in Karnataka

The Government of Karnataka on Sunday, May 17, extended lockdown in the state for two days. States like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have extended it till May 31.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioners and the police superintendent of all the 30 districts in Karnataka, state Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar said: "The lockdown has been extended across the state for two days from Monday till May 19 as new guidelines from the central government are awaited."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has held a meeting on the new set of Centre's guidelines for the next phase of the lockdown. The state will likely operate its fleet of KSRTC and BMTC buses from Monday (May 18) after a break of two months.

Taxis, cab aggregators and auto rickshaws will be permitted to operate with Centre clearing the path for resumption of public transport service and passenger vehicles within and between states.