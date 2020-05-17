The Government of Karnataka on Sunday, May 17, extended lockdown in the state for two days until midnight of Tuesday i.e. May 19. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra extended the lockdown till May 31.

A notification issued by the state government read that the guidelines and norms as followed during Covid-19 Lockdown 3 will remain in place till 19th midnight or till further notice.

Karnataka Covid-19 update

As many as 54 fresh cases have been reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,146. This includes 37 deaths due to Covid-19, one non-Covid death and 497 cured/discharges.

Out of the new cases reported, 22 are from Mandya, 10 from Kalaburagi, six from Hassan, four from Dharwad, three each from Yadgir and Kolar, two each from Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga, and one each from Udupi and Vijayapura.