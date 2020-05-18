Day after the Central Government issued guidelines on extending the ongoing nationwide lockdown till May 31, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa holds a meeting with state ministers and top government officers to outline parameters for the state.

Karnataka today will come out with a fresh set of guidelines for coronavirus lockdown 4.0 till May 31st. The existing set of guidelines will continue till May 19 as the state government was waiting for lockdown 4. 0 guidelines from the Government of India.

According to reports, Yediyurappa is discussing the guidelines issued by the Centre regarding the fourth phase of lockdown (Lockdown 4.0) at Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat in Bengaluru. "The steps to be taken and the guidelines to be issued for Karnataka will be discussed and finalised in today's meeting," a notification from the chief minister's office read.

The Government of Karnataka will likely operate its fleet of KSRTC and BMTC buses from Monday (May 18) after a break of two months. Taxis, cab aggregators and auto rickshaws will be permitted to operate with Centre clearing the path for resumption of public transport service and passenger vehicles within and between states.

Karnataka CMO issues statement

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has summoned for a meeting with ministers and senior officers to discuss about the guidelines issued by Government of India for lockdown 4.0 on May 18 at 11 am in Conference Hall, Vidhana Soudha. The steps to be taken and the guidelines to be issued for state will be discussed and finalised in this meeting," read the order.

Karnataka Covid-19 cases

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Sunday (May 17) extended lockdown in the state for two days until midnight of Tuesday i.e. May 19. Karnataka has recorded 1,147 Covid-19 cases so far and reported 37 deaths. Karnataka became the 12th Indian state to cross the 1,000-case mark on May 15. The state has a recovery rate of 45 per cent as on May 17, with 509 of the 1,147 cases having been discharged to date.