Karnataka reported 14 new Covid cases on Monday, May 11. Of the 14 cases, two were reported from the state capital.

The total number of positive cases in the state has thus rose to 862, among which 426 people have been cured and discharged, while 31 have succumbed to the virus.

According to the state health department's bulletin, 26-year-old man, who tested positive in Bengaluru Urban, is a primary contact of previously infected patient.

Meanwhile the sources of virus contraction for a 38-year-old man who tested positive for the coronavirus in Kalaburagi is still not known.

A woman and her son who had travel history from Ananthpur in Andhra Pradesh has alos tested positive on Monday.

Mobile fever clinics in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has flagged off the mobile Covid test clinics in Benglauru on Monday.

An initiative by Sanchit Gaurav, Founder and CEO of Housejoy, the Mobile Fever Clinic Bus, in association with the State Government, KSRTC, Tejaswi Surya, Bengaluru South MP, ACT Covid Fund and other partners was launched to increase the number of Covid tests in Bengaluru were that remained as a prominent hotspot in the state for a long while.

The KSRTC's old buses have been transformed into sanitation tunnels and mobile clinic units to help people fight against the pandemic. Although door step-checkups are hereby begun, those with symptoms will have to pay Rs 3,750 to get a test done, unlike the free tests done by the government hospitals.

Four bus clinics will be deployed across Bengaluru, with each of the bus having two zones of beds and a consultation area along with a swab collection facility under hygiene conditions.